Temple beliefs: #1 The Temple will descend from heaven

One of the most persistent beliefs in some groups concerning the third Holy Temple is that it will miraculously descend from the heavens, ready to go, no assembly necessary!

Where did this idea originate, and why?

It does not seem to have a basis in Torah. I could not find one.

"Build Me a sanctuary" (Exodus 25:8) about the Tabernacle in the desert means just that: we are commanded to build for G-d a Holy Temple.

Like every Torah commandment it is up to the nation of Israel to do. G-d doesn't do our commandments for us!

Temple Myths: #1 The Temple Will Descend from Heaven