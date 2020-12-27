6,000 police, 300 roadblocks to enforce 3rd nationwide lockdown

Around 6,000 police officers will be deployed throughout the country for the duration of the nationwide lockdown, due to start at five p.m. today, and more than 300 roadblocks will be set up on the country's roads, in order to enforce the government's regulations, which include a ban on non-essential travel more than a kilometer from one's place of residence.

However, people will be permitted to travel beyond the kilometer radius for the purpose of attending a demonstration, as long as the demonstration adheres to social distancing guidelines.

At this stage, the army will not be used to boost police forces in their enforcement operations.

According to a report on Channel 13 News, police are attempting to come to understandings with haredi leaders regarding events such as weddings, whereby the leaders themselves will prevent the events from occurring. However, if police see that self-enforcement is not effective, they have stated that they will not hesitate to step in themselves to enforce the law.

Police are also preparing for the eventuality of having to step in to prevent the holding of parties and celebrations for the non-Jewish new year, which falls in just a few days' time.