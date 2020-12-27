Grades 5-10 to have classes as usual during lockdown

The Knesset Education Committee has decided not to approve the regulations on which the government had decided to discontinue in-school classes for grades 5-10 during the lockdown which will begin at 5 PM tonight.

In light of the decision, studies will take place as usual for the students in these grades, after only MK Kathrin Shitrit from the Likud expressed opposition to the move.

The decision was made after Blue and White chairman Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed committee chairman Ram Shefa to act to keep educational institutions open for all ages at this stage.

At the beginning of the meeting, Shefa said, "Last weekend the government made a decision on a third lockdown and one of its implications is a specific closure of the education system."

He said, "The education committee has presented a very clear position in recent months that if we reach a third lockdown the education system should remain open. I am glad that the Ministry of Education and the government have understood that at least the kindergartens will be left open, but for me it is not enough and there is no reason for students in grades 5-10 to stay home for a period of at least a month. The bottom line of this morning's meeting is clear - we are doing everything we can to get an educational response for grades 5-10.

MK Shefa said he had received intimidation calls from certain bodies warning against keeping the education system open. However, he said that the children who are stuck at home sitting in front of a ZOOM screen are paying to high a price, and that was his primary consideration.