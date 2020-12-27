Significant improvement in MK Bitan's condition

The Bitan family and Sheba Medical Center report today a significant improvement Sunday in the condition of MK David Bitan, who contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized in critical condition.

"We are pleased to announce that there has been a significant improvement in the condition of MK David Bitan, who was disconnected this morning from the heart-lung machine to which he has been connected during the past two weeks," the joint statement said.

"The Knesset member is feeling well and continues to be hospitalized in the Corona Intensive Care Unit. The family thanks the medical staff for the dedicated care and in general to everyone for the many prayers for David's recovery."

During MK Bitan's hospitalization and following the advice of rabbis, the name "Chai," which is Hebrew for "life," was added to his name for prayers for his recovery.

Among those who prayed for MK Bitan's recovery were MKs and ministers from all corners of the political spectrum as well as various rabbis.