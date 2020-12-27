Today: Live panel on 'vaccination dilemma'

Tzohar in cooperation with Arutz Sheva on Sunday is holding a panel called "The vaccination dilemma: The Covid-19 vaccine from ethical, medical and halachic perspectives."

The event features Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, Director of Israel's Health Ministry's National Center for Infection Control and co-chair of the WHO Infection Prevention and Control Guidelines Development Group, in conversation with Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, Director of the Tzohar Center for Jewish Ethics.

It will be moderated by Leonel Caraciki, Director of North American Partnerships at Tzohar.

The event will be livestreamed on Arutz Sheva at 8 pm, Israel time.