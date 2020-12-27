26 detained at protests over death of Ahuvya Sandak

26 demonstrators were arrested last night during protests over the death of Ahuvya Sandak which were held in front of the national police headquarters in Jerusalem and at the entrance to the city.

Among the detainees are 12 minors, several of whom are as young as 14.

The main demonstration took place in the area of ​​the national police headquarters where train traffic was blocked and many streets were blocked for long hours. At the entrance to the city, the road was blocked during the night for several minutes.

During the demonstration, police used three water cannons to disperse protesters. The high-pressure streams also struck bystanders on the sidewalks, including women and children.

The detainees reported severe violence by the police and further claimed that they were held for long hours on the bus before being brought to the station.

One video from the protest shows a police officer punching a demonstrator on the head repeatedly.

Attorney Nati Rom from the Honenu legal organization came to the police station to provide the detainees with legal representation.

Rom said that "many dozens of detainees in Jerusalem are children who report a lot of violence, some with signs of violence on their bodies, some report the use of water cannons against them, again a trampling of minors' rights. It seems that the detainees on the right are treated completely differently." .