Timeline of Israel's 2021 elections

After the Knesset dispersed on Tuesday night, Israel faces another round of elections. Here are some of the important dates of this election season:
January 10: Interior Minister finalizes voter roll
February 4: Deadline for parties to submit candidate list to Central Elections Committee
February 11: Deadline to challenge lists or candidates
February 21: Announcement of candidate lists following consideration of challenges
March 9: TV and radio campaign ads begin
March 11: Sailors and diplomats vote
March 16: Announcement of polling station locations
March 23: Election Day
March 31: Election results presented