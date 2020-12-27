Timeline of Israel's 2021 elections

Some important dates to keep in mind as Israel heads to elections - round #4.

After the Knesset dispersed on Tuesday night, Israel faces another round of elections. Here are some of the important dates of this election season:

January 10: Interior Minister finalizes voter roll

February 4: Deadline for parties to submit candidate list to Central Elections Committee

February 11: Deadline to challenge lists or candidates

February 21: Announcement of candidate lists following consideration of challenges

March 9: TV and radio campaign ads begin

March 11: Sailors and diplomats vote

March 16: Announcement of polling station locations

March 23: Election Day

March 31: Election results presented



