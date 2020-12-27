Ashkenazi leaving Blue and White?

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz will apparently make a political statement today, after postponing his statement planned for Saturday night.

At the same time, it seems the chances of FM Gabi Ashkenazi remaining in the party are low, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, Ashkenazi might stay if either Gantz resigns from the party or offers Ashkenazi to lead the party and stays on as Ashkenazi’s deputy - an idea voiced by some of the party’s MKs and ministers.

In an effort to draw in Ashkenazi during the formation of Israel Resilience, Gantz had promised that Ashkenazi would take over the party’s leadership if he left the party.