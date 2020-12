We all have our ups and downs. We know what it's like to struggle and the difference it makes to have friends by our side, supporting us through our hardest moments. Rise Up is an anthem of loyalty, friendship, and hope, a vow to be there for everyone in need.

Shulem recorded Rise Up for an event benefitting Amudim.org, an organization dedicated to serving individuals in times of personal and collective crisis.

Music by Tzvi Blumenfeld, video by Matosem.