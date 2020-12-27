Chief Sephardic Rabbi: It is obligatory to get vaccinated against coronavirus

The Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, on Saturday night called on the public to vaccinate against the coronavirus.

"The vaccine we have, they have tested it. The health ministries around the world have supervised it, here in Israel as well. With the help of God they tested the issue well, so they can be trusted," Rabbi Yosef said during his weekly Torah lesson.

"It is the duty of everyone to get vaccinated, not to take into account those who publish ‘pashkevils’ (publicly distributed posters -ed.), all kinds of things, all kinds of nonsense. According to the halakha, everyone should be vaccinated, according to what the doctors say," he added.

"Anyone who has been through the virus, easily or not, who has antibodies and may not need to be vaccinated - should listen to doctors. He should do what his doctor says.”