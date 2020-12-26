Health Minister Edelstein requests teaching staff vaccinate early as this week

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein instructed Ministry Director Prof. Hezi Levy to check the possibility of vaccinating teaching staff as early as this week, subject to the decision of the priority committee.

Meanwhile, starting this week, the vaccines will also be available to chronic patients. These vaccines will be made possible following a significant acceleration of vaccination: Tomorrow there will be 150 vaccination stations, and by Tuesday another 80 will be opened.

It is estimated that another 30,000 people were vaccinated during Friday and Saturday, so that the number of vaccinated in Israel is approaching a quarter-million people, already in the first week of the operation. The vaccinated are people over the age of 60, medical staff, and hospital and HMO employees.

Tomorrow, more than 150 vaccination complexes are expected to open throughout the country, including vaccination stations shared by the four HMOs and the Home Front Command. By Tuesday, 230 vaccination stations will open throughout the country.