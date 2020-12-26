Journalist Amit Segal: 'Smotrich seriously thinking about running alone'

Channel 12 News political commentator Amit Segal reported that National Union Chairman MK Betzalel Smotrich is considering splitting from the Yamina list.

"I've been hearing for the last few days that Smotrich is seriously thinking about running alone. To take the trouble and publish a statement against Bennett seems like preparing an option," Segal wrote after Smotrich criticized the decision of Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett to be interviewed for the Ofira and Berkowitz program that airs on Saturday.

"I also noticed that he did not tweet support for Bennett's announcement to run for prime minister. Tough political negotiations or preparation for an independent run?" Segal wondered.

Last week, former Defense Minister Bennett said that he intends to maintain the current composition of Yamina, which consists of the New Right and National Union parties. "I'm running with Smotrich, there's no dilemma at all," Bennett replied to an Arutz Sheva question.

Smotrich also prefers to run on a joint list with Bennett, who has been proving himself in the polls for a long time, but the two have not yet reached an agreement on the composition of the list in the next Knesset elections.