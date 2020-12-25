Netanyahu invites King of Morocco to Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday spoke on the phone with the King of Morocco Mohammed VI, for the first time since the agreement to normalize ties between Israel and Morocco.

The leaders congratulated each other on the resumption of diplomatic relations and discussed the implementation of the agreement.

Netanyahu invited the King to visit Israel.

Earlier this week, the first commercial Israeli flight to Morocco landed in Rabat, carrying aboard it a joint US-Israeli delegation to finalize the Israel-Morocco agreement.

Morocco's Tourism Minister, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, announced on Thursday that Morocco and Israel will launch direct flights between the countries in "two to three months".

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, one of the primary actors in formulating the normalization deal with Israel, told i24NEWS in an interview on Wednesday that his country began talks with Jerusalem in 2018.

He added that the “main visionary” in advancing the resumption of ties with Jerusalem was King Mohammed VI.

“His majesty spoke with the US President and sent delegations to the US [in May 2018], not only to meet with the Americans, but also with the Israelis,” Bourita said, adding, “Moroccan diplomacy’s main trait is that we work in full discretion. Morocco has never been a show-off.”

