Nearly 4,000 new cases of COVID diagnosed in 24 hours

The number of new cases of the coronavirus diagnosed on Thursday dipped below 4,000, according to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry Friday morning, falling to 3,958.

That’s a slight decrease from Wednesday, when 3,963 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed across Israel, after hitting 4,365 on Tuesday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive also fell slightly Thursday, declining to 4.1% from 4.2% the day before, and 4.7% on Tuesday.

There are now 33,808 active cases of the virus identified in Israel, including 32,147 patients in home isolation, 735 patients in coronavirus hotels, and 926 hospitalized patients.

Of the hospitalized patients, 506 are in serious condition, with a further 181 patients in moderate condition. There are 128 patients on respirators.

A total of 3,171 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded since the pandemic began, including four deaths on Thursday.

On Thursday, 74,000 people were given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, bringing the total number of recipients of the first dose to roughly 210,000.