Wasn't he excited to see Yosef?? (Talking Parsha - Va'ygash)

Finally after so many years, Yaakov reunites with Yosef. We would expect Yaakov to rush with excitement to Egypt to meet Yosef, but, when we read the psukim we see something else.

Hashem has to reasure Yaakov and tell him not to fear to go to Egypt. Fear?? Isn't this what he was hoping for?? But it doesn't stop there, when he finally meets Yosef, we see Yosef falling upon Yaakov in tears, but what does Yaakov do? Just stand there?

And Rashi famously explains this phenomenon says that Yaakov was saying Kriyat Shma, that's why we don't see him respond.

Really? After all these years, at this dramatic moment, now Yaakov is coincidentally busy with Kriyat Shma? And even if this happens to be time for Shema, why isn't Yosef saying it too...??