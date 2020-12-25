

Should you worry about currency devaluation? How much is your money really worth? Douglas Goldstein ,

iStock Currency exchange notice board Currency devaluation means that as the value of a currency decreases, the buying power of money decreases too. So, how do you protect your investments from devaluation, inflation and other economic crises?



Ari Pine is a financial trader who has a deep interest in macroeconomics. We discuss the possibility of a global inflation and how governments get themselves in and out of difficult financial situations. Ari explains the difference between a financial bubble and inflation. He eases listeners’ fears about currency devaluation and offers an investment strategy called a “permanent portfolio” as a possible solution.



The concept of a permanent portfolio was developed by Harry Browne. To learn more about it, read Harry Browne’s book Fail-Safe Investing: Lifelong Financial Security in 30 Minutes, and discuss with your financial advisor whether his recommendations may be appropriate for you. Ari Pine is a financial trader who has a deep interest in macroeconomics. We discuss the possibility of a global inflation and how governments get themselves in and out of difficult financial situations. Ari explains the difference between a financial bubble and inflation. He eases listeners’ fears about currency devaluation and offers an investment strategy called a “permanent portfolio” as a possible solution.The concept of a permanent portfolio was developed by Harry Browne. To learn more about it, read Harry Browne’s book Fail-Safe Investing: Lifelong Financial Security in 30 Minutes, and discuss with your financial advisor whether his recommendations may be appropriate for you.



top