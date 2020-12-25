Tevet turmoil: Transitioning towards a new era

The dramatic reunion of Yosef and his brothers in the Torah portion of Vayigash coincides with three "days of darkness" this week: the 8th, 9th, and the Fast Day of the 10th of this Hebrew month of Tevet.

Our Jerusalem Lights podcast focuses on the events in history that these days recall: The forced translation of the Torah into Greek; the death of Ezra the Scribe; and the start of the Babylonian siege against Jerusalem which ultimately led to the destruction of the Holy Temple.

Yet Tevet, having begun with the light of the waning days of Hanukkah, continues to shines forth with light even in the darkness.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the contemporary, universal significance of these events and how their messages ring forth like a clarion call to action in our time, in these days of political, social, economic – and most importantly, spiritual upheaval.

There is turmoil – but we are transitioning towards a new era.

Plus: the inimitable scholarship of Jim Long once again finds harmony between the Biblical narrative of Yosef, and ancient Egyptian historical and archeological records.