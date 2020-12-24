Youths protest in Jerusalem, block Light Rail

Hundreds of young people, most of them teenagers, protested in central Jerusalem on Thursday evening following the death of Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase in Binyamin.

The demonstration began in front of the national headquarters and continued in Zion Square, where the demonstrators blocked the route of the Light Rail.

Police were called to the scene and attempted to disperse the demonstrators, some of whom sat on the railroad tracks. Train traffic has been stopped for the time being as clashes broke out between protesters and police.

Meanwhile, the Department of Police Investigations at the State Attorney's Office has opened an investigation into the accident in Binyamin, in which Sandak was killed after the vehicle he was traveling in overturned during a police chase.

Four police officers were questioned on Thursday under warning and testimonies were collected from other police officers.