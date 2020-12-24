Netanyahu: Israel will be first nation to defeat COVID-19

Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed the decision to continue regular school classes during the upcoming coronavirus lockdown expected to take effect on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

"After a consultation I had today with the Ministers of Health and Education, we decided to keep kindergartens and grades 1-4 open for the duration of the lockdown. We wanted to make sure students don't miss any more schooldays than they already have and provide some relief for their parents," he said.

"Israel is leading the world when it comes to vaccinations. We vaccinated 65,000 citizens yesterday, and by the end of next week I hope to reach the 100,000-vaccinations-a-day mark."

"The combination of a large-scale nationwide vaccination campaign alongside a [strict but] short lockdown on the other, will enable us to overcome the crisis, and we will hopefully become the first country in the world to accomplish that feat within just a few weeks' time."

"We're truly blessed," quipped the Prime Minister.