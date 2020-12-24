The tears of Yaakov and the Tenth of Tevet

In Israel, the fast of the Tenth of Tevet is also known as the "Yom Hakaddish Haklali" - the day of general kaddish that we recite for those whose yahrzeit is not known, or who have no one to say kaddish for them. It is said by the Chief Rabbinate for the Holocaust victims whose date of death is unknown and who do not have family to recite it for them.

As we read of the story in Vayigash of Yosef (Joseph) and Yaakov (Jacob)'s reunion, we encounter a different kind of mourning - one we should be mindful of as we fast this year.

