Officer sent to prison after tank accidentally fires on Gaza

Serious measures were taken against officers in the 75th Armored Battalion following the accidental firing at the Gaza Strip by a tank: seven days in jail were imposed on the platoon commander and 14 days probation were imposed on the company commander and his deputy.

The incident occurred on December 14: a tank inadvertently fired from Israeli territory into the Gaza Strip. A house was struck, but no one was injured in the incident.

The military investigation of the incident was presented this week to the commander of the Gaza Division, Brigadier General Nimrod Aloni, and to Brigadier General Dan Neumann.

The investigation determined that this was a serious incident and raised a number of failures, malfunctions and errors in the conduct of the commanders and in safety aspects.

The conclusions of the investigation revealed that the commanders did not follow the required procedures, before and during the exercise, which led to a misunderstanding by the force that this was an actual event and not a training exercise.