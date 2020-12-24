

Watch: IDF arrests terrorist who murdered Esther Horgan Additional suspects in murder of Jewish woman arrested in Jenin District, Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDF Spokesperson Arrest of terrorist who murdered Esther Horgan Today (Thursday), following joint IDF, ISA and Israeli Police efforts, the suspect in the murder of Esther Horgan in a forest west of Jenin on Sunday, was apprehended. The suspect was transferred to the ISA for further questioning.



Over the course of the last few hours, IDF troops operated in the Jenin district, and apprehended additional suspects involved in the murder for further questioning.



The Commanding Officer of the "Menashe" Regional Brigade, Col. Yair Peli: "Following a joint operation between the ISA and IDF troops during the last two days, a number of suspects have been apprehended for assisting and facilitating the murder of Esther Horgan. IDF troops will continue operating to apprehend all those involved."



Loading....







top