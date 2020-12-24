Otzma says its ready for upcoming Knesset run

Heads of the Otzma Yehudit party Itamar Ben-Gvir and Itzhak Wasserlauf are urging supporters to "come out and expand the party base."

In a letter addressing party activists, the two attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu, Gideon Sa'ar, as well as Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett and MK Ayelet Shaked.

"From our vantage point, this government did a bad job in the economic, social, and ideological spheres," it stated. "We witnessed the destruction of small businesses, the private sector getting wiped out, and a coalition focused more on keeping their Knesset seats and small politics than the good of the People."

"The decision to appoint [Blue and White MK] Nissenkorn as Minister of Justice was part of Netanyahu's long-standing record of surrendering to left-wing policies and the damage done to the Jewish people is enormous. Today, there is no alternative [to Otzma]," they stated.

"We have already witnessed what Bennett is capable of as defense minister, breaking all the promises he has ever made," they claimed. "We have already seen Ayelet Shaked embrace [former A-G] Shai Nitzan and [current A-G] Mandelblit in the Ministry of Justice. Israel deserves public representatives who will bring real reform to the legal system - not just lip service. Same goes for the legal system, economy, and national security. We are dedicated to making these the founding stones of our party," they continued.

"We have set out preparing for the coming elections and forming a great bloc that will offer a real alternative to the current [administration]," they said. "In the coming days, we will finish compiling a list of regional representatives, expanding our support base."

"The time has come for us to [join hands and put our best foot forward]. We will form target groups in different fields of interest and be happy to see those who believe they're capable of aiding in the general effort come on board and offer their assistance," concluded the address.