Health Ministry: Lockdown may be longer than 2 weeks

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Hezy Levy warned Thursday that the lockdown which will begin this coming Sunday will last longer than two weeks.

"Although the lockdown has been set for two weeks, we may have to ask for an extension. We are on a slippery slope, but the deterioration can still be prevented," Levy said in a briefing to reporters.

''We are seeing an increase of 70-90 critically ill patients on a daily basis. There is also an increase in the number of deaths," said the Health Ministry director-general. "We are still in the midst of the rising tide."

Earlier, the government decided to change the times schools will get out during the lockdown, which had been set to 1 p.m. Kindergartens, daycare centers and grades 1-4 and 11-12 will teach in a regular format.