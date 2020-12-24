Lifeline for parents: Studies as usual during lockdown

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Education Minister Yoav Galant, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu are holding discussions on the operation of the education system during the lockdown that will begin this coming Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

A change is expected in the time schools get out during the closure, which currently stands at 1 p.m. Kindergartens, daycare centers and grades 1-4 and 11-12 will teach in a regular format.

In the last day, there has been sharp criticism of the government's decision to operate the education system during the closure until Only 1 PM. Parents' organizations, educators and senior local officials said the decision demonstrated a disconnect from reality.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said this afternoon that he had acted to change the decision. "The closure is a result of the Prime Minister's inability to abide by the decisions we have made on differential policies," said a blue-and-white chairman.