1 killed, 9 hurt in traffic accident on Route 6

Woman killed, man in critical condition following collision in south.

Tags: Traffic Accidents
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

scene of the accident
scene of the accident
MDA Spokesperson

A woman in her thirties was killed, a man in his 20s critically injured, and a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Route 6 in the south Thursday afternoon.

Seven other people were lightly injured in the accident. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the injured to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial vehicle carrying eight workers collided with a private vehicle carrying three passengers. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the police.



top