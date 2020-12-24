1 killed, 9 hurt in traffic accident on Route 6

A woman in her thirties was killed, a man in his 20s critically injured, and a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Route 6 in the south Thursday afternoon.

Seven other people were lightly injured in the accident. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the injured to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial vehicle carrying eight workers collided with a private vehicle carrying three passengers. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the police.