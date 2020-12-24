Lockdown eased for Christians; prayer up to 100 people together

Despite the lockdown, the Coronavirus Cabinet last night approved special conditions for congregations in Christian churches of up to 100 people.

In the run-up to Christmas, even if there is a closure, celebrants are allowed to gather in prayer houses on specified Christmas dates of the various Christian denominations, with up to 100 people outside.

The Coronavirus Cabinet also facilitated Christian prayer in enclosed spaces, wit each opening in the building allowed a gathering of up to 10 people, with no more than 100 people in total.

"On these dates, gatherings in prayer houses will be allowed in this way," the Health Ministry website said. "In open space - up to 100 people. In closed space: in a building with more than one entrance - ten people will be allowed at each opening, with no more than 10 groups."

The date in question is from noon until tomorrow, as well as a number of days in coming weeks when lockdown is expected in the State of Israel. "From tomorrow, 24.12.20 at 17.00 until Friday 25.12.20 at 20.00. 6.1.21 at 17.00 and until 7.1.21 at 20.00. 18.1.21 at 17.00 until 19.1.21 at 20.00," the Health Ministry said.