US Ambassador to UN Kelly Craft visits Western Wall and City of David

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft yesterday met with various Israeli officials as part of her visit to the country.

President Reuven Rivlin said after meeting Craft: "A pleasure to welcome U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft and our Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan for a working meeting. Our friendship is rooted in the values of democracy and freedom. Thank you for supporting Israel at every opportunity at the UN, Ambassador Craft."

Craft reciprocated the message, writing: "Thank you to President Rivlin for welcoming me to Israel. The U.S. values the long history and unbreakable friendship between our countries. We will do all we can to support a more peaceful, prosperous future and encourage more countries to normalize relations with Israel."

After a visit to the Kotel, Kraft wrote: "It is a privilege to share in a solemn moment with the Jewish people at the Western Wall. During the Christmas and Chanukah season, this sacred place of prayer and pilgrimage brings me hope for a lasting peace for the people of Israel and all in the region."

Craft met with Mossad head Yossi Cohen: "We discussed how the United States and Israel can work together to counter threats in the region, and Iran in particular."

After meeting with Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Craft said: "The U.S. is committed to a peaceful, secure Israel and sees Iran as the greatest threat to that. Together we have made unprecedented gains to hold the Iranian regime accountable and block activities that put lives at risk."

Ambassador Craft also was treated to a tour of the Western Wall Tunnels and the City of David. She was greeted by the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav. They expressed their gratitude for President Trump’s tremendous contribution to the benefit of the State of Israel, Jerusalem, and recognizing it as the Jewish nation’s eternal capital. They also prayed for the health and welfare of the entire world in the face of the coronavirus.



Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, toured with Ambassador Craft in the Western Wall Tunnels and presented the site’s Jewish history and heritage and recent findings uncovered there.



Ambassador Craft said she first visited the Western Wall about twenty years ago as part of her job with the AIPAC conference. She returned about five years ago and even prayed opposite the Holy of Holies in the Western Wall Tunnels. The Ambassador noted that since that visit, she holds Jerusalem in her heart, that the progress made in the site since her last visit is incredible and moving, she never thought she would return in her present role, and that she has been honored to defend Israel and Jerusalem.





