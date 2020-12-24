Kushner: 'We were the most pro-Israel administration'

Israel Hayom interviewed White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, who called the Trump Administration "the most pro-Israel government."

In a joint interview with Kushner and Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, the two foresee a "rosy future for the region": "The peoples will get closer to each other and learn to know each other."

Kushner said he believes the Trump Administration to be "the most pro-Israel I can imagine."

However, he also described the Administration as "the most supportive government in the Arab-Muslim world. We built trust by standing by our allies and partners. President Trump enjoyed the trust of the peoples in the region, and it gave us the ability to advance initiatives."

Berkowitz, who replaced Jason Greenblatt more than a year ago, recalled that as early as 2017, on Trump's first flight from Saudi Arabia to Israel, he realized that policy breakthroughs could be made: "I remember myself taking pictures of the flight path on the plane. It showed us even then, that things didn't have to be as they were. The merit I had later, to work on the Abraham Accords, proved it."

In the interview to be published this week, the two explain that the very existence of a non-establishment government allowed them to think differently and originally, which gave rise to far-reaching steps such as the American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Berkowitz also revealed that four years ago, the region's leaders heard about their desire to normalize relations with Israel. "Since I am talking to you from Morocco, I cannot help but think about what happened here. The King of Morocco talks to the National Security Advisor of Israel."