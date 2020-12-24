'They want us to die here, but we will live'

MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) on Wednesday evening paid a condolence visit to the family of Esther Horgan in the town of Tal Menashe in northern Samaria.

During the visit Vaturi, who was accompanied by Esther's family members, walked along the path where she was murdered while hiking earlier this week.

"The best answer [to the murder] is construction," the MK said. “A new neighborhood should be established in this area in Esther's memory. I call on the Prime Minister to take action now. Let our enemies understand that they will not get anything out of the murder."

MK Vaturi added, "They want us to die here - we will live here. We will build families here, we will establish a town here. The whole land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel and no one can outdo that, certainly not by killing anyone - and we will stay here."