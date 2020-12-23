Netanyahu and Gantz agree: Lockdown as of Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz agreed to approve in the government the imposition of a national lockdown to reduce the number of cases of coronavirus starting Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

According to the decision, the lockdown will last about two weeks and will include a ban on staying at the home of someone who is not from one’s nuclear family and a ban on leaving one’s home for a distance of more than a thousand meters. Stores will be completely closed, but deliveries will be allowed.

In addition, activity in workplaces that do not receive customers will be significantly reduced.

The education system will be excluded from the lockdown: Studies in kindergartens, grades 1-4 and 11-12, will continue as they have been.

Cabinet ministers will vote on the proposal on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the government's decision, starting Wednesday night, those arriving in Israel from abroad will be required to be isolated in a hotel regardless of the country from which they came.

An Exceptions Committee at the Airport will discuss in special cases the possibility of home isolation.

The elderly, a minor who travels abroad alone, women in advanced stages of pregnancy and people in need of special care will not be required to isolate in hotels.