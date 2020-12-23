Health Ministry: Contagious British strain of Covid is in Israel

The Health Ministry announced Wednesday that four cases of an especially contagious mutation of the coronavirus which was first discovered in Britain have been found in Israel.

3 of the diagnoses are from people who had returned from Britain and are quarantined at a Corona hotel.

Another case from Israel is being verified.

The ministry said it was "monitoring every case and will update accordingly."

According to government decision, starting at 10 pm tonight, anyone arriving in Israel from abroad will require quarantine at a Corona hotel irrespective of the country from which he arrived.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein informed government ministers that the British coronavirus mutation had been found in Israel, saying "Unfortunately, alongside the good news there is less good news."

"In the last two days we have been making a concerted effort to ensure that the mutation from the UK has not infiltrated Israel."

"Until a few minutes ago we were optimistic, but now we're less optimistic. This is information from a few minutes ago," he said.