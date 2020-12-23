My life is shattered

A week and a half ago Mrs. Zeloshinsky collapsed in her house in Rechovot. The paramedics confirmed she had suffered a stroke. All attempts to revive her failed, and she passed away right in front of her husband, an avreich, and her children. She left behind eight orphans, the youngest only a month and a half old- devastated orphans, who now don't have enough to eat.

Hello, my name is Yanky Zeloshinsky. I'm eleven and a half and I live in Rechovot. Last Thursday I heard my father scream to me from the living room. I was in my room, holding a Chumash and had just started to review Shnai Mikra. My father had never in his life screamed in such a way- I jumped up in a panic and covered the twelve feet from my room to the living room in less than two seconds. When I reached the living room, my world went black. I saw Mommy, unconscious, flung between the wall and Daddy's hands. Daddy saw me and screamed, "Hurrrrrry Yanky! Help me lay her on the floor!"

I quickly grabbed her hands and helped Daddy gently lay her down, and within three seconds I understood: Mommy wasn't breathing. At all. I ran to bring Daddy the cell phone, and he called MADA [the emergency paramedics]. They told him that Mommy had had a stroke. I didn't know exactly what a stroke was, but I understood very well that something bad had happened. Very bad.

On the telephone, MADA explained to Daddy how to start to resuscitate Mommy. I can't describe to you what it did to me to see Daddy trying to resuscitate Mommy. What hysteria we were in…how Daddy managed to get control of the situation and do what needed to be done. The picture of Mommy lying on the floor and Daddy, helpless, with a mournful look in his eyes, trying to resuscitate her- I can't get it out of my head. Every night when I get into bed and close my eyes, I only have one picture in my head. I shake my head really hard from side to side- but the picture doesn't go anywhere. I think it'll be that way for the rest of my life and that's it- I need to live with it.

I lost my Mommy- the best lady that I ever knew in the world. I lost her smile, her hug each time I returned from school, the tasty food in the afternoons and evenings, the nice-smelling laundry, the clean, well-run, organized home. Today I come home and try to play with my little brothers all afternoon to help them pass the time, even though I have no idea what to answer them when they ask why Mommy left and when she's coming back.

I don't know why she left; I only know how our house looks from that time. Daddy would always be learning, and Mommy was the only one who worked outside the home. Daddy doesn't tell me much but I understand myself that we don't have anything to live off. Daddy doesn't have a way to get money. We are eight orphans, without a mother, with a devastated father, without food, without a house that runs normally, and with a teeny-tiny baby only a month and a half old. So okay I can't fall asleep at night- I'll get used to living with that eventually- but I have another seven brothers and sisters in an empty house, crying all the time and calling for help.

Have pity on baby Moishie, who'll never know his mother. Have pity on him, that at least he should have Materna to eat. Have pity on my brothers and sisters, who will grow up so alone and so lost. I can't bear to see them so sad and lonely. Don’t leave my little brothers and sisters alone! Please, help us live like regular people; help us grow up! Nobody can return our Mommy to us, but at least we could have food!

Please don't leave us alone!

