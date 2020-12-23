616 British Jews have died in coronavirus pandemic

A total of 616 British Jews have died during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Seventeen more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the Jewish community last week, pushing the total over 600, the Board of Deputies said.

The deaths counted by the Board of Deputies include all deaths in which the funerals were conducted by Jewish burial organizations, and coronavirus was listed as at least one of the causes of death.

Based on the figures provided by the Board of Deputies, British Jews appear to be disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, making up nearly 1% of coronavirus fatalities, despite making up about 0.39% of the population of Britain. Jews are thus 2.3 times more likely to die of the coronavirus than the rest of the population.

This despite the fact that the criteria used in the Board of Deputies pandemic death toll count are stricter than those used by the British government, which counts any death as being coronavirus-related if the deceased tested positive for the coronavirus within 28 days.