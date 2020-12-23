Poll: 'Never Netanyahu' bloc gets majority in the Knesset

With the Knesset missing the Tuesday night deadline for passing a spending plan, automatically forcing its dissolution and sending Israel to its fourth general election in under two years, a new poll suggests the country may be headed for yet another electoral stalemate.

The new poll, which was published by Radio 103FM Wednesday morning, was conducted by Panels Politics with data collected by Panel4All Tuesday night, and included a sample of 514 respondents.

The survey found that if new elections were held today, the right-wing – religious bloc, including parties which have not ruled out a coalition government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, would win 58 seats, the same number the rightist bloc won in the March 2020 election.

The left-wing – Arab bloc, by contrast, would plummet from its 55 seats to just 37 mandates.

The remaining 25 seats would go to the New Hope party, led by former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, and Yisrael Beytenu. Both factions have vowed not to sit in a government with Netanyahu.

While the parties looking to depose Netanyahu secured an absolute majority in the poll, with 62 seats in the 120-member Knesset, the parties span the political spectrum and would be unlikely to form a stable coalition.

The Likud would remain the largest faction in the Knesset with 28 seats, eight less than it currently has.

Sa’ar’s New Hope party is projected to win 18 seats, down from the previous Panels Politics poll, released on Tuesday, which showed the party with 20 seats.

Yamina held steady at 14 seats, nearly three times the five seats it currently has.

Yesh Atid-Telem rose from 13 seats in the previous poll to 15 mandates, while Blue and White sank from six seats Tuesday to five seats on Wednesday.

The Joint Arab List received 11 seats in the poll, while the far-left Meretz faction received six seats.

Yisrael Beytenu maintained its seven seats in the poll.

Among the haredi factions, both Shas and United Torah Judaism are projected to win eight seats.

Otzma Yehudit, Labor, Gesher, and the Jewish Home all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.