With the government set to deliberate Wednesday afternoon on the Health Ministry’s proposal for a total nationwide lockdown, Israel’s coronavirus czar is expected to back the Ministry’s recommendation, saying Wednesday morning that the infection rate level requires a third lockdown.

Speaking with Kan Wednesday morning, Prof. Nachman Ash, the chief of Israel’s coronavirus control efforts, warned of a “troubling” spike in infection rates.

“This situation requires an immediate lockdown,” said Ash. “There is a troubling spike in the infection rate. The situation is worrying.”

“I hope the public will understand that this is important, but we all hope that this will be the last” lockdown.

“The sooner we do this, the shorter it will be. The longer we wait, the longer it will be. It is important for it to be short.”

Ash said that Israel is expected to vaccinate some 20% of the population by the end of March 2021, covering most of the at-risk groups.

“I estimate that by March 20% of the population, which is at least the population at risk [will be vaccinated], and that will mean we can behave differently…but if we want to get to 60%, there’s a long way to go.”

The Israeli government is expected to convene Wednesday afternoon to rule on the Health Ministry’s proposal for a total lockdown.

The plan would bar Israelis from traveling more than one kilometer (0.62 miles) from home, except for essential needs, and would include a total closure of the education system, likely including kindergartens and preschools.

The lockdown drawn up by the Health Ministry would also force the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Ministry officials say the lockdown would likely last three to four weeks if imposed in the near future.