The Daily Portion

Esther Horgan Hy"d (May G-d avenge her blood, said for martyrs instead of z"l or OBM) age 52, who made aliyah from France and was the mother of six, went out for a jog in the forest near her home in Tal Menashe, in northern Samaria, and was murdered.

Esther was a marriage counselor and here are some of the things she wrote:

• "Happiness in marriage is not the result of chance or luck, but fruit borne of thought, hard work, and cooperative effort. We don't wait for such happiness but invite it to come inside. It is the guest of honor. If we treat it properly, happiness will return and visit us again. Happiness in marriage is a craft that needs to be learned."

• "There were Greek philosophers who claimed that family life is an obstacle to personal and intellectual development. Those in leadership positions were exempt from it, and only the simple citizen was required to marry and raise a family. Judaism sees marriage differently. Married life is a microcosm of human interaction in the world at large. Marriage is the best school for learning the laws of human relationships. Every couple that succeeds in creating peace in the home advances the cause of peace everywhere. Marriage harmony has a positive influence on harmony throughout the world. The value of a good marriage extends beyond the two people involved."

• "It is impossible to understand how to govern the world without first learning how to govern ourselves, how to manage feelings of impatience, pride, jealousy, anger, sadness and fear. A person is not measured by intellectual ability but by emotional refinement. True success is the fruit of self-improvement, of tireless work on ourselves."

In her memory.

• Translation by Yehoshua Siskin