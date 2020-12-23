The law that will protect Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed legislation that will grant former presidents lifetime immunity once they leave office, AFP reported.

The bill, which was published online, gives former presidents and their families immunity from prosecution for crimes committed during their lifetime.

They will also be exempt from questioning by police or investigators, as well as searches or arrests.

The legislation was part of constitutional amendments that were approved this summer in a nationwide vote that allow Putin, 68, to remain president until 2036.

Prior to the bill becoming law, former presidents were immune from prosecution only for crimes committed while in office.

The pending bills recently sparked rumors that Putin is planning to step down because of poor health. The Kremlin denied the rumors.