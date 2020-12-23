'Very sad to go to elections for the fourth time'

MK Tehila Friedman (Blue and White) spoke to Arutz Sheva about the Knesset dissolving and Israel going to a fourth election in two years.

“At the end of the day, it’s very sad. We have a country that is going to elections for the fourth time in two years. We have no budget and we are headed towards huge cuts in the budgets of hospitals, associations, local authorities. These cuts will hurt each and every one of us,” she said.

“Ultimately,” continued Friedman, “we have one person who cannot place the State of Israel ahead of his own personal interests, and nine million people will pay the price. It’s a sad day.”

“There was an attempt on our side to save the unity government and bring about the fulfillment of the coalition agreement. This attempt failed,” she added.

Asked whether Blue and White will run as one unit in the next election, Friedman replied, “That’s a question that I don’t know how to answer yet.”