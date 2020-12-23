Poll: Gantz would win 4 seats if Tel Aviv Mayor runs

A poll conducted by Mano Geva and published on Channel 12 News on Tuesday shows that if elections were held today, the Likud would maintain its lead.

According to the poll, in such a case the Likud would win 29 seats and the "New Hope" party led by Gideon Sa’ar would win 18 seats, three fewer than the previous poll.

The Yesh Atid party led by Yair Lapid would win 16 seats, and Yamina led by Naftali Bennett would receive 13 seats.

The predominantly Arab Joint List drops to 11 seats, and Shas and United Torah Judaism each win 8 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, wins 7 seats, while Meretz and Blue and White each win 5 seats.

Labor led by Amir Peretz (1.7%), Gesher led by Orly Levy-Abekasis (0.2%) and the Jewish Home led by Rabbi Rafi Peretz (0.1%) fail to pass the electoral threshold.

The poll also examined what would happen if a party led by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai ran in the elections, and if the Ra’am party, led by Mansour Abbas, runs separately from the Joint List.

In such a case, the Likud wins 29 seats, Sa’ar wins 16 seats, Yesh Atid - 14, Yamina - 13, the Joint List - 11, Shas and United Torah Judaism - 8 seats each, Yisrael Beytenu - 7, a party led by Huldai - 6, Blue and White and Meretz - 4 seats each and Ra’am would not pass the electoral threshold.