Where is Minister Omer Yankelevitch headed?

Members of the Yamina party recently approached Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch (Blue and White) to discuss the possibility that she would join their party.

According to a report by journalist Bar Shem-Ur, those Yamina members came under the impression that Yankelevitch is not interested in joining the party at this time.

According to these sources, Yankelevitch is actually interested in joining the Likud party led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, though nothing has been finalized as of yet.

"She prefers the Likud, but from what we understand nothing is final," these sources noted.

Yankelevitch recently stood out in presenting right-wing positions within the Blue and White faction, among other things on the issue of normalizing young communities in Judea and Samaria, and was even attacked by members of the party over her positions.

In response to the report, Minister Yankelevitch told Arutz Sheva, "I am not dealing with this issue."