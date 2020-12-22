Gantz: We will approve 'rolling budget' for 2021

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz announced that he would approve a "rolling budget" as a compromise as the deadline for the automatic dissolution of the Knesset approaches tonight.

"Out of a sense of responsibility to the Israeli people, I have decided that we will approve legislation that will enable a rolling budget for 2021, so that the country can minimally function during elections season," Gantz said.



"The Prime Minister and Finance Minister have been wildly irresponsible, denying the country a budget for six months in flagrant violation of their commitment, and all out of narrow, self-serving personal considerations.

"In spite of this cynical conduct, I will not stop fighting for what's right for our nation, even it runs counter to my own political interests. That is not my way, and not Blue and White's way. We will continue to act responsibly. We won't allow the new budgetary arrangement to serve as a means to funnel money for political aims or to the well-connected, and will insist that funds go exclusively to essential needs," Gantz concluded.