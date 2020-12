Where Should Jews Call Home? Where Should Jews Call Home? (Pashat Vayigash) When they went down to Egypt, the Jews didn't want to be there at all. But with time, they didn't want to go back to Israel. Where is home? Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash90 Pyramids in Egypt In the 3-minute video below, Baruch Gordon looks at the story of how Yaakov and his sons were strangers in the land of Egypt but then eventually they and their offspring became permanent residents there (Genesis Chap 47). At first they didn't want to be there at all, but then they didn't want to leave to go back to the Land of Israel. What does this mean for us today? Where is home for the Hebrew nation? Click here to subscribe to the Israel National Torah newsletter.



