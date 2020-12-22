Healthcare worker receives 5 doses of COVID vaccine by mistake

A healthcare provider from the center of the country received five times the specified vaccine dosage when being vaccinated against coronavirus, according to a report on Channel 13 News.

“I had no idea, obviously – the nurse only realized afterward what had happened, and then he told me,” he said. The healthcare worker apparently feels fine although he admitted that, “It is worrying, but there’s nothing I can do about it. Luckily, nothing appears to have happened as a result. Apart from pain at the injection site I don’t feel anything unusual. So people really don’t have to be afraid even if they get five doses instead of one.”

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Tuesday that almost 30,000 people have already been vaccinated against coronavirus and that demand is growing. “Doses have arrived now in Karmiel and Dimona, and today we’re going to start vaccinating the elderly. I call on the target population, those especially vulnerable to the virus, to come and get vaccinated,” he said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,594 tests for coronavirus came out positive, out of 86,857 tests conducted, a positivity rate of 4.3%. According to Health Ministry data, there are now 472 people in serious condition in the country’s hospitals, 119 of whom are on ventilators. The death toll since the outbreak of the epidemic has risen to 3,111 people.

On Monday, members of the government’s coronavirus cabinet discussed halting all travel in and out of the country. Non-citizens from the United Kingdom, Denmark, and South Africa have been banned from entering Israel, due to the spread of a highly contagious mutation of the coronavirus in those countries, and the cabinet considered ways of preventing the entrance of non-citizens from other parts of the world as well. Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing for an entire closure of the skies, even though he admitted that “the mutation may have already arrived here.” He added, however, that the vaccines already in existence appear to be effective against the new form of coronavirus, and that he is engaged in procuring additional doses for Israeli citizens.

As such, from two o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, Israeli citizens returning from abroad from any country will be obligated to enter quarantine in a specified coronavirus hotel for 14 days, or for 10 days if they return two negative tests for the virus. Until that cut-off time, those returning from abroad (with the exception of arrivals from the UK, Denmark, and South Africa, who are already obligated to enter hotel quarantine) will be obligated to self-isolate at home and must be tested for coronavirus within 48 hours of their arrival. They may only leave quarantine after 14 days, or after 10 days if they return two negative coronavirus tests.

Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus after returning from abroad will be sent to a corona hotel. This decision of the coronavirus cabinet will remain in force for ten days, with the option of extending it and will be immediately passed to the Knesset’s regulatory committee for approval.