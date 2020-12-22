'Esther fell in love with Israel on her first trip here'

Binyamin Horgan, the husband of Esther Horgan, who was murdered yesterday in a forest near her home in Tal Menashe in Samaria, spoke with Kan Moreshet on Tuesday and related something of his wife – her history, her personality, and her love for the Land of Israel.

The couple met 31 years ago and were married within a few months. “Esther first came to Israel on a trip with her parents at the age of ten,” her husband related. “She fell in love with the Land and said that she had to come and live here – and she did, moving here immediately after graduating from high school.”

Through his tears, Horgan mentioned how “so many people have asked me to speak about her, but how can I do justice to her in just a few words? She was simply an amazing person, full of joy in life, someone who loved everyone and everything. She was beautiful both inside and out.”

The funeral took place this morning at the local cemetery in northern Samaria. Several family members paid tribute to Esther Horgan, and also friends, rabbis, and the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said this morning that “this disgusting and cowardly terrorist was motivated solely by hatred for a wonderful and innocent woman, Esther Horgan. He killed her with extreme cruelty simply because she was Jewish. I am confident that our security forces will soon lay their hands on the murderer and make him pay for his crime. Our hearts bleed together with those of the family. May her memory be for a blessing.”

Esther Horgan was 52 years old, and leaves behind a husband and six children, the youngest of whom just celebrated his bar mitzvah a few months ago.