A near tragedy - Shabak agent mistakenly fires at Israeli vehicle

An ISA (Shabak) agent fired at an Israeli vehicle on Tuesday morning near Bir Zayit in the Ramallah area – mistakenly, it turned out.

What is known so far is that the driver of the vehicle accelerated suddenly, due to an accident that had just occurred nearby, and the ISA agent thought that the driver was making a deliberate attempt to run him over, and therefore fired his weapon. No one was injured, but the vehicle sustained damage. The police, IDF, and security forces are investigating the incident.

In the wake of the events, a spokesperson from the Binyamin Regional Council stated that, “An hour ago, there was a local road accident and it appears that an agent of the security services, who happened to be at the scene, mistakenly jumped to the conclusion that the driver of the vehicle had attempted to run him over – and therefore he fired at him. It was a miracle that the driver escaped unscathed.”