Israeli-American delegation to set out for Morocco

Normalization of relations between Israel and Morocco is progressing rapidly, and on Tuesday, two weeks after the announcement of the development, an official Israeli-American delegation is set to leave for Morocco.

Several senior US administration officials, including President Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and the White House’s special envoy to the Middle East Avi Berkowitz, are included in the delegation, as well as senior US economists and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Following their arrival in Morocco, delegation members will be meeting with senior members of the Moroccan government, including the King and the Prime Minister. Their discussions will be focused on rapidly upgrading relations between the countries in the fields of tourism, security, and the economy. An announcement of the mutual establishment of embassies in the countries is also expected.

On Monday, Kushner met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Netanyahu noted at the end of their meeting that, “I remember, Jared, that in 2017, when President Trump first called on you to advance his efforts to bring peace to the Middle East, all the alleged experts opposed the appointment. I asked you not to take it personally – they acted the same way to me, too. But now we can finally say that all those ‘experts’ were wrong.

“Over the years I have met talented people from various countries who have all tried to promote peace in the Middle East. Many have been appointed by their governments, some have been appointed by international organizations, and others have appointed themselves. All had lofty values ​​and intentions, and all fought to leave their mark, but only a few were successful,” the Prime Minister added.

“President Trump’s peace initiatives have already created a whole series of breakthroughs,” he continued. “We now have peace accords with the United Arab Emirates, with Bahrain, with Sudan, and most recently with Morocco. These are four peace agreements within just a few months and there will be more. I believe there will be many more if we proceed correctly. These accords have also greatly strengthened the position of the United States as a leading player in the Middle East.”

Addressing Kushner directly, Netanyahu stressed the “important role you have played in President Trump’s peace plan. This is the only realistic peace plan that has been presented so far, as it meets the basic needs of Israel’s national security. You can be proud of your contribution to the normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab and Muslim world and to peace in the Middle East,” the Prime Minister concluded.