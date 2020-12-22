Another tragedy: 44-year-old man from Beitar collapses & dies

Another day, another tragedy, this time in Beitar Illit, where a 44-year-old man, Rabbi Pinchas Daniel, collapsed on Monday night during a wedding and passed away.

Rabbi Daniel was a well-known figure in Beitar Illit and also in nearby Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem, where he taught classes in boys’ elementary and high schools. He had been participating in the wedding of one of the members of the kollel in which he learned when the tragedy occurred, Behadrey Haredim reports.

During the wedding, he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious. United Hatzalah paramedics rushed to his aid and immediately began resuscitation attempts which continued as he was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem; however, they were unsuccessful and his death was determined.

Rabbi Daniel belonged to the Heichal Ovadya community in Beitar, and those who knew him described him as a “special person, a learned man who was immersed in Torah and Jewish law, beloved by others and always looking to help others in whatever way he could.”

Rabbi Pinchas Daniel is outlived by his father, a teacher in the Hazon Ovadya yeshiva, and by his wife and seven young children.

The funeral is set for Tuesday at half past twelve and will leave from the plaza outside the Herzog hospital in Jerusalem to Har Hemenuchot.