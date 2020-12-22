McConnell pledges to hold votes on Biden's Cabinet picks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday pledged to hold votes on President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet picks if Republicans retain control of the chamber's majority next year, The Hill reports.

McConnell, in an interview with former adviser Scott Jennings, predicted that Republicans would be more receptive to Biden's nominees than Democrats were to President Donald Trump's in 2017.

They "aren’t all going to pass on a voice vote, and they aren’t all going to make it, but I will put them on the floor," he said.

McConnell added that he would treat Biden "a hell of a lot better than [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer ever treated Donald Trump.”

Which party will control the Senate next year will be decided by two runoff elections in Georgia scheduled for January 5.

Republicans were frustrated in 2017 when Democrats agreed to let only two of Trump’s Cabinet picks be confirmed on day one of his administration.

McConnell last week congratulated Biden and acknowledged him for the first time as President-elect.

"I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden," McConnell said. "Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result. But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken."

His statement came a day after electors met and officially affirmed Biden's election win.

The Republican leader had previously declined to congratulate Biden or recognize him as the President-elect and noted that Trump had a right to challenge voting irregularities in court.