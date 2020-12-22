Signatories to Iran nuclear deal preparing for US return

The remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal said on Monday that they were preparing for the possible return of the US to the pact as President-elect Joe Biden readies to take office next month, AFP reports.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Biden has taken a different approach to the Iran deal than Trump and has expressed a desire to rejoin the deal. He recently told The New York Times that he would do so if Iran returned to compliance with it.

"Ministers acknowledged the prospect of a return of the US to the JCPOA and underlined their readiness to positively address this in a joint effort," a statement on behalf of ministers from Iran, China, Russia, Germany, France and the UK said after Monday's online meeting.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after Monday’s meeting that the change of administration in the US meant that there was "a last window" for progress that "shouldn't be wasted".

"There can be no more tactical maneuvers of the kind we have seen all too often recently," Maas warned at a press conference, adding that such actions "would only further undermine the agreement".

His British counterpart Dominic Raab said that at the meeting he had "made it absolutely clear Iran must not implement the recently announced expansions to its nuclear program".

"To do so would undermine the opportunities for progress we hope to see in 2021," Raab added in a tweet.

Monday’s meeting came several days after the head of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal would require a new agreement setting out how Iran’s breaches should be reversed.

The IAEA recently released a report which found that Iran has fired up advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges that it had installed at its Natanz site in violation of the 2015 agreement.

In a previous report, the UN agency said that the Islamic Republic’s stockpile of enriched uranium now stands at more than ten times the limit set down in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.